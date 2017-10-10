Jaguars' Myles Jack: Logs nine tackles in Week 6

Jack tallied nine tackles five solo in Sunday's dominant victory over the Steelers.

It was the second consecutive week Jack recorded nine tackles. While he has been active in the tackle department thus far, the 22-year-old has failed to force any turnovers, and has just one sack in five games. He played all 79 defensive snaps Sunday, and his heavy workload would imply he is due for some more activity in the turnover and sack categories sooner than later.