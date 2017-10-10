Jaguars' Myles Jack: Logs nine tackles in Week 6
Jack tallied nine tackles five solo in Sunday's dominant victory over the Steelers.
It was the second consecutive week Jack recorded nine tackles. While he has been active in the tackle department thus far, the 22-year-old has failed to force any turnovers, and has just one sack in five games. He played all 79 defensive snaps Sunday, and his heavy workload would imply he is due for some more activity in the turnover and sack categories sooner than later.
More News
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Scores on fumble recovery Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Racks up 14 tackles in Week 1 win•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Switching roles with Posluszny•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Getting ready for possible three-down role•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Looking for increased role in 2017•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Removed from injury report•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...