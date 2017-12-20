Jaguars' Myles Jack: Logs season-low 51 snaps

Jack posted three tackles (one solo) and one pass breakup Sunday against the Texans.

In a game that was out of control early, with the Jags leading 31-0 at halftime, Jack's services weren't fully needed, and he played 51 of 62 possible defensive snaps. The second-year pro has only recorded over five tackles once in the last five matchups, though, making him a difficult play in championship week.

