Jaguars' Myles Jack: Logs season-low 51 snaps
Jack posted three tackles (one solo) and one pass breakup Sunday against the Texans.
In a game that was out of control early, with the Jags leading 31-0 at halftime, Jack's services weren't fully needed, and he played 51 of 62 possible defensive snaps. The second-year pro has only recorded over five tackles once in the last five matchups, though, making him a difficult play in championship week.
