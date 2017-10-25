Jaguars' Myles Jack: Makes eight stops, records sack in win
Jack logged eight total stops and a sack in the Jaguars' 27-0 win over the Colts on Sunday.
Jack's tackle total trailed only Telvin Smith (10) on the team, and he also broke up his first pass of the season. Injury concerns clouded Jack's NFL outlook when he turned pro in 2016 and resulted in him falling to the second round, but he's proven durable during his time in Jacksonville, appearing in all 23 of the team's games since he was drafted.
