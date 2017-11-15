Jaguars' Myles Jack: Nine tackles against Chargers

Jack recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's overtime win over the Chargers.

A week after being ejected early in a contest for skirmishing with the Bengals' A.J. Green, Jack hung around for all four quarters plus overtime in Sunday's victory over the Chargers. His eight solo tackles were the most in a single game since Week 4. He now has 66 tackles (48 solo) on the season as he has clearly become a pillar of the Jaguars' ferocious defense.