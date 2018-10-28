Jaguars' Myles Jack: Notches first sack

Jack had five tackles (two solo) and his first sack of the season in Sunday's loss to the Eagles in London.

The two solo tackles tied his lowest total of the season as Jack continues to be difficult to rely on as an IDP option. The 23-year-old ranks second on the team 52 tackles (35 solo) heading into Jacksonville's bye in Week 9.

