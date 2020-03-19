Jaguars' Myles Jack: Officially moving outside

Coach Doug Marrone said Thursday that Jack will line up at outside linebacker in 2020, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Marrone called outside linebacker "a more natural position for [Jack]," who is coming off back-to-back seasons playing on the inside. The arrival of Joe Schobert as a free agent now allows the 24-year-old to shift to strong-side linebacker, opposite Quincy Williams (hand), where his talents as a pass rusher stand to be maximized. Though the move could lessen Jack's tackle totals, he could see a boost in fantasy value for IDP leagues that place a premium on sack production.