Jaguars' Myles Jack: Officially on IR

Jack (knee) has been placed on IR by the Jaguars.

In a corresponding move, the Jaguars and promoted fellow linebacker Joe Giles-Harris from their practice squad to the team's active roster. With Jack out for the season, Donald Payne (ankle) takes over as the Jacksonville's starting middle linebacker.

