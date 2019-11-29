Play

Jaguars' Myles Jack: Officially questionable

Jack (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers.

Jack sat out practice to begin the week, but he managed to upgrade to a limited session Friday. He's averaged seven tackles over the last seven contests, so if Jack were forced to miss any time it would be a notable blow to the Jaguars' run defense.

