Jaguars' Myles Jack: Paces squad in stops

Jack tallied nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

The Colts ran the ball like crazy in this outing, totaling 36 rushes. The hefty ground game allowed Jack to tie his season high for tackles, and he led the Jaguars in the category. The fourth-year pro now has 59 stops through 10 games, and a second straight triple-digit tackling season is within reach.

