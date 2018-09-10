Jaguars' Myles Jack: Pick six in opener win
Jack wracked up 10 tackles and an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Giants.
Jack's pick six came in the fourth quarter with the Giants only trailing by four points. The score gave Jacksonville a two score lead and proved the be the game icing points. The 10 tackles Jack recorded were his second-most in a single game. He's a big part of what has been a dominant Jaguars' defense and will look to continue his strong play when the Patriots come to Jacksonville in Week 2.
