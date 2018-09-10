Jaguars' Myles Jack: Pick-six in season-opening win

Jack racked up 10 tackles (seven solo) and ran back an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Giants.

Jack's pick-six came in the fourth quarter with the Giants only trailing by four points. The score gave Jacksonville a two-score lead and proved the be the game-icing points. The 10 tackles Jack recorded were his second most in a single game. He's a big part of what has been a dominant Jaguars defense, and he'll look to continue his strong play when the Patriots come to Jacksonville in Week 2.