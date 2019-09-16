Jaguars' Myles Jack: Posts half sack

Jack registered seven tackles (four solo) and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Jack was thrown out of the season opener, so a performance like this should get him back in the team's good graces. The fourth-year pro still has a good shot to match last year's 107-tackle season. He'll look to keep it up in Week 3 versus the divisional rival Titans.

