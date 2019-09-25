Play

Jaguars' Myles Jack: Practices fully Wednesday

Jack (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday but has yet to fully clear the concussion protocol.

Jack sustained the concussion during last Thursday's win over the Titans, but he appears to be on track to be ready for Week 4. The 24-year-old should be good to go for Sunday's game at Denver, assuming he clears the final stages of the concussion protocol within the next couple days.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories