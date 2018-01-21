Jaguars' Myles Jack: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest

Jack suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

According to Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL, Jack was carted to the locker room, signifying that the injury could be serious. He came up with a huge play in the second half of Sunday's contest, stripping Dion Lewis and recovering the fumble. The talented linebacker finished the game with six tackles. Jack will have the entire 2018 offseason to recover before reporting to training camp in July.