Jaguars' Myles Jack: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest
Jack suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.
According to Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL, Jack was carted to the locker room, signifying that the injury could be serious. He came up with a huge play in the second half of Sunday's contest, stripping Dion Lewis and recovering the fumble. The talented linebacker finished the game with six tackles. Jack will have the entire 2018 offseason to recover before reporting to training camp in July.
More News
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Logs season-low 51 snaps•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Nine tackles against Chargers•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Makes eight stops, records sack in win•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Logs nine tackles in Week 6•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Scores on fumble recovery Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Racks up 14 tackles in Week 1 win•
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...