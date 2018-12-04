Jaguars' Myles Jack: Reaches double-digit tackles
Jack had 10 tackles (seven solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Colts.
It's the third time this season Jack has totaled 10 tackles, and Sunday's performance eclipsed his tackle total from the previous three games combined. The 23-year-old makes an inconsistent IDP option, as he is averaging less than five tackles in the nine games he didn't reach double-digits.
