Jaguars' Myles Jack: Reaches double-digit tackles

Jack had 10 tackles (seven solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Colts.

It's the third time this season Jack has totaled 10 tackles, and Sunday's performance eclipsed his tackle total from the previous three games combined. The 23-year-old makes an inconsistent IDP option, as he is averaging less than five tackles in the nine games he didn't reach double-digits.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...