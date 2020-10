Jack (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Jack is on track to retake the field after logging a one-game absence due to his knee injury. The starting weak-side linebacker handled 100 percent of defensive snaps during Jacksonville's first three games of the season, and barring any setbacks he should be back to an every-down role versus Detroit.