Jaguars' Myles Jack: Records nine tackles
Nov 30, 2020
Jack had nine tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Browns.
The 25-year-old led the defense in tackles on a day when it was gashed for 206 rushing yards by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Jack ranks second on the team in tackles (74) and also has one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.
