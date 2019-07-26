Jaguars' Myles Jack: Returns from illness

Jack (illness) was a full participant at training camp practice Friday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jack was held out of Thursday's session due to the illness, but he was able to make a quick return to the field. The 23-year-old had a career-high 107 tackles (75 solo) and 2.5 sacks last season and should have a chance to increase those totals in 2019 with leading-tackler Telvin Smith (personal) opting to sit out the season.

