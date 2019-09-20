Jaguars' Myles Jack: Ruled out with concussion

Jack has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Titans with a concussion, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Jack took a knee to the head while tackling Titans running back Derrick Henry in the third quarter of Thursday's game and looked disoriented coming off the field. He will now need to clear the league's concussion protocol before returning to action, with Najee good in line to take over for the Jaguars at middle linebacker in the meantime.