Jaguars' Myles Jack: Scores on fumble recovery Sunday
Jack recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and scored on a fumble recovery in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
The touchdown came early in the fourth quarter to help keep the Jaguars and their struggling offense in the game. Jack was on the field for 69 of the Jaguars' 70 defensive snaps, and and figures to consider seeing a heavy workload as the season progresses. The 22-year-old now has 33 tackles (25 solo), one sack, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown on the season.
