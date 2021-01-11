Jack had five tackles (all solo) and one pass defensed during the season finale against the Colts and totaled 118 tackles (73 solo) in 14 games this season.

The 25-year-old ranked second on the team in tackles and set a career high despite missing two games. Jack also had one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. The Jaguars could save nearly $5 million by cutting Jack this offseason, but the move would still leave over $7 million in dead money for 2021, so he seems likely to remain on the team with a similar role, at least for next year.