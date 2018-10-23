Jaguars' Myles Jack: Seven tackles Sunday

Jack recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans.

Jack started the season strong with 18 tackles through the first two games, but has otherwise been fairly inconsistent. The 23-year-old does rank second on the team with 48 tackles (34 solo) through seven weeks, as the Jags get set to take on the defending-champion Eagles on Sunday.

