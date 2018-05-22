Jaguars' Myles Jack: Shifting to MLB
Jack (ankle) is shifting to middle linebacker in the Jaguars' 4-3 base defense, John Oehser of the team's official website reports.
Jack played 97.9 percent of the Jaguars' defensive snaps last season, but his role as the strong-side linebacker in the base defense -- alongside Telvin Smith and Paul Posluszny -- wasn't especially conductive to tackle opportunities. With Posluszny retiring, Jack will slide over to a more favorable position in the middle while Blair Brown likely takes over on the strong side in the base defense. Given that he's also locked in next to Smith in nickel packages, Jack shouldn't have much trouble improving on last year's mark of 5.6 tackles per game. Smith and Jack may soon form the best linebacker duo in the NFL, if they didn't already last season. Jack's ankle injury from the playoffs doesn't seem to be an issue.
