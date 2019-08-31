Jaguars' Myles Jack: Signs massive extension

Jack signed a four-year, $57 million extension Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal, which includes $33 million in guarantees, makes Jack the third highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL behind Bobby Wagner and CJ Mosely, and will keep the star linebacker in town for the foreseeable future. Jack set career highs in tackles (107), sacks (2.5) and interceptions (one) in 2018, and is considered one of the premier IDP options at his position.

More News
Our Latest Stories