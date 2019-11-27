Play

Jaguars' Myles Jack: Sits out Wednesday

Jack (knee) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice.

Jack apparently sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Titans, as he was unable to play every defensive snap for the first time since Week 3. The 24-year-old's availability should receive additional clarity when the Jaguars release their official injury report Friday.

