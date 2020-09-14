Jack had 11 tackles (eight solo) and one sack during Sunday's 27-20 win over Indianapolis.

The 25-year-old never reached double-digit tackles in his 11 games last season, so he's already off to a better start in 2020. Joe Schobert was expected to be the better IDP option after totaling 133 tackles with Cleveland last year, but Jack provided better production in the season opener. Jack exceeded 100 tackles through his first four NFL seasons, so he'll need to show some consistency before becoming a reliable IDP option.