Jaguars' Myles Jack: Tallies nine tackles

Jack had nine tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

The nine tackles set a season high for the 24-year-old, who's been off to a slow start in 2019. Jack figured to be a significant IDP option with leading-tackler Telvin Smith stepping away from football this season, but he has only 26 tackles (14 solo) and a half-sack through five games, though he had two games shortened by an ejection and a concussion.