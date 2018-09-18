Jaguars' Myles Jack: Totals eight tackles

Jack had eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Patriots.

Jack and Telvin Smith combined for 16 tackles in the interior of the Jaguars defense held the Patriots to five yards per play. The 23-year-old currently leads the Jags with 18 tackles (14 solo) and an interception, and has a worthwhile matchup against run-heavy Tennessee next Sunday.

