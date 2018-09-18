Jaguars' Myles Jack: Totals eight tackles
Jack had eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Patriots.
Jack and Telvin Smith combined for 16 tackles in the interior of the Jaguars defense held the Patriots to five yards per play. The 23-year-old currently leads the Jags with 18 tackles (14 solo) and an interception, and has a worthwhile matchup against run-heavy Tennessee next Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Pick-six in season-opening win•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Shifting to MLB•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Logs season-low 51 snaps•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Nine tackles against Chargers•
-
Jaguars' Myles Jack: Makes eight stops, records sack in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of Gordon to Patriots
The Patriots are trading for Josh Gordon, and here's what it means in Fantasy.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...