Jaguars' Myles Jack: Totals seven tackles

Jack had seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.

The 24-year-old was expected to take a step up in IDP production in 2019 with tackle-machine Telvin Smith stepping away from football, but Jack actually has fewer tackles through nine games this season (50 tackles) than he did at the same point in 2018 (55 tackles). Jack has played every defensive snap since Week 4 but needs an uptick in production coming out of the bye week to reach his IDP potential.