Jack (ankle) is doubtful to return to Sunday's matchup against the Lions, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

There's little reason for Jacksonville to rush its $57 million linebacker back into action against Detroit, with the Jaguars facing a three-possession fourth-quarter deficit. The UCLA product was held out of last Sunday's matchup against the Texans because of an ankle issue, though he was able to return to full practice participation by Thursday's session. Jack collected four tackles and one tackle for loss prior to his exit, but newly-arrived Kamalei Correa may be in line for extra work over the remainder of the contest.