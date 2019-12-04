Play

Jaguars' Myles Jack: Won't practice Wednesday

Jack (knee) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jack finished last practice week as a limited participant but ended up being inactive versus the Buccaneers. The 24-year-old linebacker is starting the week in an unfavorable fashion, but he still has two more days to get back onto the practice field and shake his injury for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers. If he's unable to do so, Donald Payne is expected to start at middle linebacker again.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories