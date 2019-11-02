Goode (toe) is not listed on the Jaguars' final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Texans in London.

A toe injury kept Goode sidelined from last week's victory over the Jets, but he has now officially been cleared for Week 9. With Quincy Williams (hamstring) and Leon Jacobs (hamstring) both ruled out, the Jaguars will be thin at linebacker. Thus, Goode could see a relatively healthy workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.