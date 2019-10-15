Goode made six tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Saints.

Surpassing rookie Quincy Williams for the start Sunday, Goode made his presence felt by getting his first sack of the campaign. With his season-high output of tackles and 63 defensive snaps in the game, the 29-year-old could warrant another start for Week 7 against the stagnant Cincinnati offense.