Goode (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Goode was forced to leave the game early in the first quarter, and it's unclear how he suffered the injury. Now that he's been officially ruled out, expect the team to update his status following the game or in the coming days. In his stead, Quincy Williams and D.J. Alexander are still the main beneficiaries to continue to see a bump in snaps.