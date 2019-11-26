Play

Goode (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Goode garnered a few starts this season and totaled 27 tackles and a sack over 10 games. The 29-year-old appears to have suffered a knee injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Titans, and he's done for the season. Goode will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories