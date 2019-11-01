Goode (toe) is expected to suit up against the Texans on Sunday, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Goode missed last week's win over the Jets due to a toe issue, but he appears on track to retake the field for Sunday's tilt against the Texans. The starting linebacker's presence will be a particularly noteworthy boon for Jacksonville's defense, with Quincy Williams (hamstring) and Leon Jacobs (hamstring) both expected to miss Week 9.