Jaguars' Najee Goode: Set to play Week 9
Goode (toe) is expected to suit up against the Texans on Sunday, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
Goode missed last week's win over the Jets due to a toe issue, but he appears on track to retake the field for Sunday's tilt against the Texans. The starting linebacker's presence will be a particularly noteworthy boon for Jacksonville's defense, with Quincy Williams (hamstring) and Leon Jacobs (hamstring) both expected to miss Week 9.
