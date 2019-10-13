Goode will draw the start at weakside linebacker during Sunday's game against the Saints, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Goode will surpass rookie third-round pick Quincy Williams on Jacksonville's depth chart, at least for Week 6. The veteran usually does most of his damage on special teams, and he'll now work to make the most of his opportunity on defense versus New Orleans.

