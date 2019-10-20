Play

Goode (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

It's unclear how Goode suffered the injury, but Goode exited the contest in the first half of the first quarter. The 29-year-old is coming off his first sack of the season last game, so his absence will be felt on defense. As long as he's sidelined, look for Quincy Williams and D.J. Alexander to see a bump in snaps.

