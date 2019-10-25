Goode (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Goode suffered the foot injury last Sunday against the Bengals and will be sidelined for at least one game. Quincy Williams (hamstring) and Leon Jacobs (hamstring) are also sidelined, leaving the Jaguars with little established depth at linebacker.

