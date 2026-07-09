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Jaguars' Nate Boerkircher: Competing for No. 2 TE role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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John Shipley of SI.com considers Boerkircher the favorite to secure the Jaguars' No. 2 TE role behind Brenton Strange.

Strange inked a lucrative extension with the team last month and remains Jacksonville's clear-cut No. 1 TE on the heels of a 46-catch effort in 12 regular-season games in 2025. Boerkircher -- who the Jaguars took 56th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft -- is thus slated to compete with fellow rookie Tanner Koziol, as well as returnees Quintin Morris and Hunter Long for slotting behind Strange ahead of Week 1. After logging a total of 38 career catches through five collegiate seasons, Boerkircher figures to make his initial mark as a pro in the blocking game, with the 24-year-old's long-term fantasy upside hinging on whether he's able to make strides as a pass catcher down the road.

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