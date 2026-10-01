Boerkircher (illness) did not practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Boerkircher was added to the injury report due to an illness, though barring a setback, he should be good to go for the Week 4 meeting with the Bengals. The 25-year-old logged 89 offensive snaps combined in the first three weeks of the 2026 campaign, second to Brenton Strange (136) at the tight-end position. However, Boerkircher hasn't been productive, catching one pass (two targets) for nine yards during that span.