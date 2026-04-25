The Jaguars selected Boerkircher in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 56th overall.

Boerkircher spent five of the first six years of his college career with Nebraska (joining the team as a walk on in 2020) before ending things with Texas A&M in 2025, when he started in eight of 13 games while logging 19 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He wasn't known as a pass catcher during his time with the Cornhuskers, but he established himself as a reliable target who could fight through coverage to complete catches with the Aggies. Brenton Strange is slated as the Jaguars' top tight end following a career year in 2025, so Boerkircher figures to compete with Quintin Morris and Hunter Long for the TE2 job.