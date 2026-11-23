Boerkircher didn't draw a target while playing 22 of the Jaguars' 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Giants.

Though quarterback Trevor Lawrence dropped back a season-high 50 times on the day and targeted nine different players, Boerkircher wasn't able to earn a look in the passing game. The second-round rookie out of Texas A&M is regarded mainly as a run-blocking specialist, but he had carved out a minor role in the passing attack with at least one reception in each of Jacksonville's previous six contests.