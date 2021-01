Cottrell (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Cottrell logged a trio of limited practices this week, putting his Week 17 status into question. Even with James Robinson (ankle) out last week, Cottrell didn't play a snap on offense, so his potential absence in the season finale only hurts the team's depth behind Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo.