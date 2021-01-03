site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Nathan Cottrell: Ready for Week 17
RotoWire Staff
Jan 3, 2021
1 min read
Cottrell (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
The 24-year-old was considered questionable with the hip injury but is good to go for the season finale. Cottrell should handle kick return duties and serve as a reserve tailback behind Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo on Sunday.
