The Jaguars signed Rourke off their practice squad Wednesday.

With starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence dealing with a knee sprain, Rourke provides the Jaguars with added depth ahead of Thursday's game against the Saints. As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes, adding Rourke to the 53-man roster makes him eligible to be designated as the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback versus New Orleans if Lawrence is listed as active. Rourke would serve as the top backup to C.J. Beathard if Lawrence is inactive.