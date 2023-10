Rourke was signed to the Jaguars' active roster Wednesday.

With starter Trevor Lawrence dealing with a knee sprain, Rourke provides the Jaguars with added QB depth (to go along with top backup C.J. Beathard) ahead of Thursday night's game against the Saints. As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes, adding Rourke to the 53-man roster makes him eligible to be designated as the team's emergency No. 3 QB versus New Orleans if Lawrence is listed as active.