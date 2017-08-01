Sterling (undisclosed) returned to Jaguars' practice Sunday, Ryan O'Halloran of Jacksonville.com reports.

Sterling was unable to complete Friday's workout, and remained out Saturday as a result. It is currently unknown what caused his absence. The 25-year-old currently sits at No. 4 on the team's depth chart, so it would be advantageous for him to be on the practice field during training camp in order to secure a spot on the final roster. He tallied 110 yards on 12 receptions in 10 games last season.