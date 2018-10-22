DeLuca was signed to Jacksonville's active roster Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

DeLuca spent time with the Jaguars' during the preseason, and now joins the 53-man roster following the release of running back Jamaal Charles. With Donald Payne (knee) expected to miss three-to-four weeks due to an MCL sprain, DeLuca provides Jacksonville with depth at the linebacker position.

