Jaguars' Nick DeLuca: Promoted from practice squad
DeLuca was signed to Jacksonville's active roster Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
DeLuca spent time with the Jaguars' during the preseason, and now joins the 53-man roster following the release of running back Jamaal Charles. With Donald Payne (knee) expected to miss three-to-four weeks due to an MCL sprain, DeLuca provides Jacksonville with depth at the linebacker position.
