DeLuca had 12 tackles (10 solo), one sack and one force fumble in nine games this season

DeLuca was promoted from the Jaguars' practice squad in October and actual received a couple starts towards the end of the season, though he saw only 46 defensive snaps between those two games. Still, it was a solid rookie campaign after going undrafted out of North Dakota State last spring, as he's likely to push for a rotational role in 2019.