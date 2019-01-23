Jaguars' Nick DeLuca: Sees nine games in 2018
DeLuca had 12 tackles (10 solo), one sack and one force fumble in nine games this season
DeLuca was promoted from the Jaguars' practice squad in October and actual received a couple starts towards the end of the season, though he saw only 46 defensive snaps between those two games. Still, it was a solid rookie campaign after going undrafted out of North Dakota State last spring, as he's likely to push for a rotational role in 2019.
